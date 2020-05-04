CCPO chief asks barangay officials to create system in securing coastal areas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Chief Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, is asking barangay officials here to monitor and create a system in securing their areas, especially those along the coastlines.

This, after two individuals were able to escape from the lockdown in Barangay Labangon and returned to their hometown in Barangay Fatima in Inabanga town, Bohol, on May 1, 2020.

According to Ligan, they are already conducting a follow-up investigation on the case of siblings Maria Jonalie Bautista, 33, and John Virgil Nioda, 30, who were both arrested on May 3 and are facing charges for violation of Republic Act 1132 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act and disobedience which is in violation of Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code.

With this, Ligan said that the barangay tanods must be able to monitor the coastlinse in the barangay to avoid this kind of situation again.

“Actually activiated na sila but atoa nalang paman-manan… We cannot allow these people to go out basi mao pa ni mag cause sa pag spread sa virus,” said Ligan.

(They are actually activated but we have to monitor… We cannot allow these people to go out and be cause for the spread of the virus.)

Ligan said that those who will be find out to have aided the two siblings will also be held responsible. /bmjo