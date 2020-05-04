Keeping a positive mindset amid the COVID-19 crisis helps overall well-being

Cebu City, Philippines–Since the start of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak, news cycles are dominated by articles relating to the pandemic.

While coverage is a necessity during a pandemic, as we need to take this virus seriously, one can’t help but feel overwhelmed with the current situation filled with uncertainty.

Even individuals with the sunniest of outlooks may be having a hard time remaining optimistic.

But we must keep in mind that having a positive mindset can really go a long way in managing through a difficult time.

Numerous studies and research projects have shown a correlation between overall health and optimism.

That’s why everyone is encouraged to be optimistic because it can help filter out some of the constant barrage of bad or discouraging news. Not only it is good for your mental health, but also to your overall well-being.

So, even in times of stress and anxiety, there are some proactive steps that can help you lift your mood.

Limit your daily news intake

There are now a lot of news sources made available to everyone. You could watch 24-hour news channels, listen to the news on the radio, or visit various websites on the internet and be bombarded with the news relating to the pandemic.

In order to reduce your stress, choose a single news source, and decide how much limited time you’ll spend with it each day. Or you can try to shift your focus to the lighter side of the news cycle. Instead of looking for news regarding new confirmed cases in your area, why not focus on the number of recovered patients? Try to balance some of the negativities in order to see the positive things that also matter.

Make use of technology effectively

Social distancing doesn’t mean social isolation. Just because we’re all practicing social distancing, it doesn’t mean we can’t stay in touch with our family and friends. With the help of the current communication technology, doing video calls and group chats, playing multi-player games online, and even attending virtual parties, workouts, and concerts, are valuable options for which everyone should be grateful.

You can also check-in with your friends and family, or try to reconnect with those you may not have heard from for a while. Keep in mind that your friends and family are likely suffering from the same types of anxiety and stress that you are experiencing right now, so make a mental effort to contribute positively to the conversation.

Help someone else

Helping someone else is a great way to feel more empowered about the impact of your day-to-day life. Try to virtually reach out to struggling co-workers or others in the community with support and encouragement. Or you can help struggling businesses. With no end date in sight, businesses need our support to continue running. Think of those who could benefit from your thoughtfulness and generosity. Then act.

Watch a funny video

Thanks to YouTube, there are thousands of videos online that can help you take your mind off current events, even only for three minutes at a time. Start to bookmark the funniest among them so you can return for a repeat viewing whenever you feel down and things start to feel gloomy.

Be grateful

Taking a moment to remember all the things you are grateful for in life can be a great way to focus on the positive. To take stock of the ways in which you count yourself lucky or blessed allows you to recenter on your priorities. Remember that there are many other things to be thankful for. Surviving the day despite the current situation is already a blessing. /bmjo