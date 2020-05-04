23 repatriated OFWs in Dumaguete test negative for COVID-19

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental—The 23 repatriated overseas filipino workers (OFWs) who arrived in Dumaguete City port aboard the St. Michael Archangel of 2GO shipping lines last April 28, 2020 tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Governor Roel Degamo announced this during a press briefing on Monday afternoon, April 4, 2020, after the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases ( IATF-IED) Law Enforcement and Peace ang Order Committee (LESPO) meeting.

The results of the Real Time-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests of the 23 OFWs arrived Sunday, April 3, 2020.

“Daku kaayo ni nga kalipay sa taga Negros Oriental nga negative ang result sa swab test,” Degamo said.

All from Negros Oriental are very happy that the results of the swab test came out negative.)

However, Degamo said the seafarers will have to complete their mandatory 14-day quarantine in a hotel in the city before they will be allowed to return to their respective homes. /bmjo