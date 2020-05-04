People we need in our lives to help us get by

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Someone can be as independent as he or she can be. But just how the famous saying goes, “no man is an island.”

Yes, it may seem like some of us don’t need people to help us out, but at some point in our lives, we always need someone to lean on.

CDN Digital will give you a quick rundown on the people you should have in your life:

Believer

This person may not always be there for you. But this person is believing in your skills from afar and you don’t even need this kind of person to always tell you they believe in you. Once they put their trust in you, they will believe in you no matter how long it takes, until you start believing in yourself.

Cheerer

This person will cheer you on no matter the distance. Even if you are just a feet away from each other or miles apart, this person will give you the kind of the cheering that would last you until you are done fighting your battles.

Mentor

We can’t figure everything out all at once all by ourselves. Rather, we need someone who we look up to, to help us get to where we want to be. This person will help us in enhancing our skills, to be better in our chosen field. This person will give you everything you need to know, from insulting you to praising you.

Colleagues

Well, not all of them, but pick the ones who will no go behind your back on certain occasions but rather help you get on your feet and help you conquer the daily tasks one at a time. Remember, not all colleagues are competition, and not all colleagues are worth calling your friends.

Friends

Aside from our family, these people are our go-to persons. They will also cheer you on but they will also criticize you when and if needed. They will never get tired of showing their care and love but they will never tolerate the stupid things you will do. Well, maybe they tolerate some, but not to the extent that it will get you in trouble.

Doubter

No matter how much you try and do good, these people will always find a way to bring you down and to tell you that YOU ARE NEVER ENOUGH. Listen to them, get hurt with their remarks but don’t forget to bounce back. If it’s too much, leave the situation where you feel like you’ll never be better or become better, just like how Ellen Adarna responded to her cheating ex-boyfriend.

Read: Ellen Adarna talks about how she overcame cheating by an ex-boyfriend on IG

While some may choose to be alone, sometimes it’s helpful having people behind and beside you as you journey through life. These people will ultimately help you achieve whatever it is you wanna do with your life. /bmjo