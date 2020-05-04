Raps readied against man who attacked frontliner in Sibonga

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 29-year-old man, who punched a frontliner, a public market guard who prevented the man from entering the market in Sibonga town because he has no quarantine pass, is in a lot of trouble.

Aside from being arrested and detained at the Sibonga Police Station detention cell, Jenefer Arnaiz Palmero of Sitio Taloop, Barangay Poblacion, Sibonga town, will be facing charges of direct assault and violation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) for the attack on Fernando Reponte Cuizon, who was assigned to guard the gate entrance of the public market.

“Dili man gyud ka pwede mosulod sa public market kung walay quarantine pass mao wala siya makasulod,” said Police Master Sergeant Bernard Otida of Sibonga Police Station in a phone interview.

(You are not allowed to enter the public market without a quarantine pass which was the reason why he [Palmero] was not allowed entry.)

Investigation showed that Palmero tried to enter the public market in Barangay Poblacion, Sibonga, a town in southern Cebu at 6:30 a.m. today, May 4, 2020, but he was stopped by Cuizon when Palmero failed to present a quarantine pass.

This angered Palmero, who suddenly punched Cuizon in the face, triggering a scuffle between the two men.

That was how responding policemen found the two men — scuffling on the ground.

Both men were brought to the Sibonga Police Station and it was there that police found out about Palmero’s attack on Cuizon.

Police then arrested Palmero, who was detained at the Sibonga detention cell pending the filing of charges.

Cuizon told police that he would file charges against Cuizon for attacking him when he was only doing his job./dbs