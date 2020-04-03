Delivery truck driver arrested for challenging checkpoint police to a fistfight

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A delivery truck driver is now facing charges of unjust vexation, oral defamation and disobedience to a person in authority, after he allegedly challenged policemen manning a checkpoint along the North Reclamation area, to a fistfight this morning, April 3, 2020.

The driver was identified as Aldrin Velez, 35 from Barangay Pasil, who was heading back to Cebu City after delivering goods in Lapu-Lapu City.

According to Police Major Juanito Alaras, chief of the Mabolo Police Station, Velez was seen driving his elf truck rather recklessly.

He said that when it was Velez’s turn to show his documents and passes while passing through the lane for delivery trucks, policemen have to remind him to slow down.

Alaras said Velez was able to show the required documents but soon started throwing insults at the police and later challenged them to a fistfight.

“Kalit lang man siyang nasuko iyaha namn nuon gi ingnan nga ‘Salig ka naka uniform ka. Huboa na imong uniform sumbagay tang bogoa ka’ mao to gi arresto siya,” said Alaras.

Alaras said at first, the policemen just explained to Velez that they were only doing their job but Velez only threw more insults which led to the decision to arrest him.

Presently, Velez is being held at the Mabolo Police detention facility pending the filing of charges in court.

Meanwhile, Police Colonel Hector Grijaldo Jr., chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said the actions of Velez was an “insult” to the policemen who were only doing their job and for that, he must face the consequences of his actions.

Grijaldo then urged the public who are allowed to go outside the city to deliver goods, to follow the road rules and other processes at checkpoints as this is just part of the implementing rules to better secure the community. /rcg