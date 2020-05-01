Southern Leyte now under General Community Quarantine

MAASIN CITY, Southern Leyte – The enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Southern Leyte province has been downgraded to general community quarantine (GCQ) starting May 1 to May 15 based on the recommendation by the National Inter-Agency Taskforce for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases..

Under the GCQ, the province is now considered as a “Low-Risk” area for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) contamination.

On Thursday, April 30, Governor Damian G. Mercado issued Executive Order No. 24 placing the province under “General Community Quarantine” from May 1 until May 15.

With EO 24, provincial checkpoints will continue on the boundaries to monitor the movement of people in and out of the province.

Transportation within the province will also be allowed but passengers are limited to 50 percent capacity.

Some establishments will also be allowed to open such as barbershops, salons, personal care services, computer centers, print shops among others.

Jeepneys, vans, multicabs and other public vehicles will now be allowed to operate but will still need to comply with DoTR sectoral guidelines such as social distancing and wearing of face masks.

However, all kinds of public vehicles are still prohibited from entering the province while cross border passes are no longer required if the route is just inside Southern Leyte.

The Provincial Taskforce will also allow only two family members to be given a quarantine pass, but it must have a signature of the mayor and based on the recommendation of barangay chairmen.

.

Exempted from border restrictions are medical health workers, cargoes and delivery services as well as emergency responders.

The liquor ban will remain in effect meaning selling of liquor and drinking in public places are still restricted.

Stranded OFWs are only allowed entry if they can present documentary requirements such as an official letter from OWWA, Local Health Certificate of Completion of 14-day quarantine, certificate of a negative confirmatory test from DOH’s accredited testing centers and a resolution from the Municipal/City IATF.

The Department of Health reported that the number of COVID-19 positive patients in Eastern Visayas has remained at 13. /rcg