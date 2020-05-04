COVID-19 cases in PH up by 262; number of recoveries reaches 1,315

MANILA, Philippines — One hundred one more people recover from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as the number of cases hit 9,485 on Monday.

This is by far the highest number of recoveries recorded in a day, bringing the total to 1,315. The Department of Health (DOH) also recorded 262 new confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. Monday.

The country’s death toll is up by 16 new fatalities, totaling to 623.

DOH COVID-19 CASE BULLETIN #051

As of 4PM today, May 4, 2020, the Department of Health reports 262 new cases (PH9224-PH9485) of COVID-19. NCR with additional 122 cases, Region 7 with additional 88 cases and 52 additional cases from different regions. The total number of cases in the country is now at 9,485.

DOH also announces 101 new recoveries. This brings the total number of recoveries to 1,315.

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 globally has reached over 3.5 million, with over 2470,000 succumbing to the disease. Meanwhile, more than 1.1 million people were able to recover from COVID.

