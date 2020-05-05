It’s back to school, physically or virtually, on August 24 – DepEd

By: Darryl John Esguerra - INQUIRER.net May 05,2020 - 11:56 AM

MANILA, Philippines — The opening of classes for the next school year has been set on August 24, 2020, due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the Department of Education (DepEd) announced Tuesday.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones said the school opening date was selected based on consultations with various stakeholders and on a survey involving 700,000 respondents.

“Ang napili nating school opening date ay August 24,” Briones said in a televised Laging Handa public briefing.

But this does not necessarily mean that students have to physically report to school, Briones said as she noted that classes may be done virtually in some areas.

The school year will end on April 30.

The Philippines, so far, has 9,485 COVID-19 cases, including 1,315 recoveries and 623 deaths.