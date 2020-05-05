Police going after man who gunned down neighbor for running amok

By: Alven Marie A. Timtim, Paul Lauro - CDN Digital | May 05,2020 - 11:45 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Policemen from the Pardo Police Station are now conducting a hot pursuit operation on the man who shot dead his neighbor who ran amok in his neighborhood in Sitio Living Water, Barangay Basak Pardo here on Monday evening, May 4, 2020.

Police Corporal Jeymus Tordios of the Pardo Police Station identified the suspect as Victoriano Maranga Alegado, 45.

Initial investigation showed that Alegado shot Christopher Mepieza Albo, 41, who allegedly entered the former’s house with a knife.

The policeman said Albo hit Janeth Mepieza, the live-in partner of Alegado, in the head and then stabbed a Alegado’s visitor, Alfred John Alesna, 17, in the abdomen.

“According to the witnesses, [Albo] was having a karaoke and drinking session [in Albo’s house] since it was the birthday of Albo’s son. But he got drunk and got into an argument with his siblings,” said Tordios.

It was then that Albo reportedly ran amok inside Alegado’s house, which was just close by. It wasn’t clear why Albo chose Alegado’s house.

Tordios said that when Alegado saw what happened, he immediately went to get his gun and shot Albo in the head.

Tordios added that both Mepieza and Alesna were brought to Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) and are currently in stable condition.

Albo did not make it alive. His remains are now in a funeral home along N. Bacalso Avenue.

Once caught, police will be filing homicide charges against Alegado. /bmjo