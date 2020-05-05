CIDG detainee in Cebu takes own life

By: Alven Marie A. Timtim and Paul Lauro - Reporter and Correspondent/CDN Digital | May 05,2020 - 01:43 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police will be looking into the death of a 57-year-old man detained at the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Central Visayas (CIDG-7) facility in Camp Sotero Cabahug along Gorordo Avenue here, who reportedly took his own life inside a restroom at around 4:53 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

The man was identified by police as Fidel Rivera from Barangay Catarman, Liloan town, Cebu. He was arrested by CIDG personnel serving a warrant for frustrated murder on May 2, 2020.

Police Major Ronald Allan Tolosa, deputy director of CIDG-7, said Rivera complained of a stomach ache at around 4 a.m. and asked to go to the restroom.

Police checked on Rivera after noticing that he was inside the restroom for a long period of time.

“The CR was locked but when the guard opened it, he found Rivera hanging,” said Tolosa.

Tolosa said personnel from the Regional Health Services (RHS) tried to save Rivera but couldn’t.

Prior to the incident, Tolosa said that Rivera has been telling the guards someone was out to kill him and mentioned about killing himself.

According to Tolosa, there was no signs of foul play in initial investigation but police from the Abellana Police will continue to investigate the case. /bmjo

***

Those facing huge personal problems or experiencing extreme sadness can reach out to and call Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya if they need someone to talk to.

Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya is a 24/7 call-based hotline for suicide prevention and emotional crisis intervention established in Cebu.

Anyone in Central Visayas experiencing a mental disorder relapse or suicidal thoughts may reach the hotline at 0939-936-5433 or 0927-654-1629.