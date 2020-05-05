DA-7 suspends KADIWA retail store operation for disinfection

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas (DA-7) announced Tuesday, May 5, 2020, the temporary suspension of operations of their KADIWA retail store that is located at their compound in Barangay Maguikay, here for disinfection.

“Your safety is the utmost concern and priority of the agency,” said an advisory that was posted on DA-7’s Facebook page.

DA-7’s retail market attracts buyers who wanted to avail of cheap and freshly picked fruits and vegetables coming from the different farms in Cebu.

In their advisory, DA-7 said that their KADIWA Ni Ani At Kita retail store will be closed from May 7 to 8 while its scheduled resumption is yet to be announced.

“Please bear with us and hope for understanding,” the agency’s advisory said.

But while they cease to operate their physical store, DA-7 said that their regular customers can still continue to purchase freshly picked agricultural products from participating farmers online.

All that you have to do is download the “GoodKredit Apps” using your android phone. /bmjo