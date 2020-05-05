Two-year-old from Zamboanga del Sur talks why she’s hiding from the police

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Looks like this young girl from Zamboanga del Sur sure knows how to follow orders strictly given by the government during this pandemic crisis.

Meet, smart, two-year-old Lianna Margareth Velonta.

Baby Lianna, went viral on April 25, when her father, Francis Neil Velonta, posted a video of her saying why kids like her should stay at home because that’s what the government asked them to do.

Francis, who works as a nurse told CDN Digital that before the crisis happened, they usually go to the beach and visit her mother in Tangub City, who works as a midwife.

“Mao to gi explain namo sa iyaha nga bawal sa mag laag2 ang baby. Wla mi nag expect nakasabot sya apil sa Qpass,” said Francis.

In the video, you can very well hear Lianna telling her father how she is scared to go out of the house and to be caught by the police officers.

Francis asked Lianna what will the police officers do to her if they see her roaming outside.

“Awayon, kay wala koy quarantine pass, ingon ang mga police dili pwde ang mga baby mo adto sa Tangub, masuko si mayor ug gov,” said Lianna.

With her wits and knowledge about the situation, the video as of May 5 has already been shared 60,000 times with 60,000 reactions and 745,000 views.

Watch:

According to Francis, the video reached Misamis Occidental Governor Philip Tan, and mayor Jennifer Tan of Tangub City, who became instant fans of his baby and even commended this little citizen for knowing the government’s orders by heart.

Well, let Lianna be our perfect role model in these trying times. Stay home and stay safe everyone. /rcg