Children from Yolanda Village dedicate artworks for frontliners

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Children from the Yolanda Village in Medellin town, northern Cebu are expressing their love and support to frontliners working amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis through their simple and colorful works of art.

Edward Alan Tuzon, a church leader associated with Balay Kahayag, Inc, shared with CDN Digital some artworks done by the children in their community at the Yolanda Village or Northview Parkhomes in Barangay Antipolo of this town which is approximately 116 kilometers north of Cebu City.

“We do not have the usual church service due to the COVID crisis, so we initiated a home church where we visit kids at home and inform them of God’s goodness. In the course of our home visits which includes bible study, they were also taught about how to battle COVID and thank those who fight the covid war for us, the frontliners,” he said.

Residents in Yolanda Village are those who were affected by supertyphoon Yolanda in November of 2013.

When Tuzon saw how invested the children were in making these artworks, he knew that it would be a good idea to share these to the public, especially to all frontliners.

“They (children) expressed their gratitude to our frontliners and wanted our frontliners to know that there are a number of kids (angels) at the Yolanda Village praying for them and wanting them to be safe,” added Tuzon.

Here are some of the artworks done by the children in their community:

