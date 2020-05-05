P70.1 million in illegal drugs seized in Cebu during ECQ, crime rate drops

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of P70.1 million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated by police under the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) while the province was under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

The high quantity of illegal drugs seized during the health crisis according to Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, director of CPPO, is due to their relentless operations which totaled 176 that led to the arrest of 249 drug personalities.

Mariano said that despite the ECQ, police operations and monitoring of those involved in the illegal drug trade never stopped.

The setting up of checkpoints and the strict security within borders were also credited to the arrest of drug personalities as well as individuals who tried to illegally cross borders.

But despite the higher number of drug-related cases, the crime rate in the whole Cebu province dropped significantly, said Mariano.

Mariano said that from March 30 to April 30, 2020, only 1,089 crime incidents were recorded which is 54.05 percent lower compared to the same period in 2019 which has 2,370 incidents.

“It has been helpful since the public has been staying at home,” said Mariano.

Mariano however, clarified that the arrested individuals during the ECQ are mostly violators of the ECQ guidelines and illegal gambling or those caught in cockfighting activities.

As a way to discourage other individuals from violating the provisions of the ECQ, Mariano said they will closely coordinate with government agencies in charge of distributing financial assistance to make sure that those who were caught violating ECQ protocols, will not receive any aid from the government as ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte. /rcg