11 fishermen from Masbate fined P27K for fishing off Daanbantayan waters

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fishermen from Placer, Masbate, were fined by the Municipality of Daanbantayan, Cebu, for fishing in the waters off Gato Island, Barangay Carnaza, Daanbantayan town on Tuesday morning, May 5, 2020.

Police Staff Sergeant Joseph Dela Cerna, of the Daanbantayan Police, said that the fishermen violated the municipal ordinance 9802 or ordinance against the unregistered fisherfolks.

Dela Cerna said the fishermen immediately paid the P27,550 which is equivalent to P2,500 per person as required by the municipality for said violation.

The fishermen who were apprehended by the Bantay Dagat Daanbantayan, were caught in the act of fishing using modified danish seine or known in the area as “hulbot-hulbot”.

When the fishermen were approached by the authorities, they did not resist arrest and cooperated.

After paying the fine, Dela Cerna said that the fishermen were allowed to return home this afternoon.

However, they were warned that should they be seen fishing in the waters of the area again, they could be facing jail time and their boats impounded. /rcg