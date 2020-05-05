Barangay Mambaling is Cebu City’s new COVID-19 hotspot

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City recorded 191 new cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Tuesday, a new record for the city still grappling to find ways to minimize the spread of the deadly virus.

This time, the center of the COVID-19 cases have shifted from the City Jail to Barangay Mambaling.

Mambaling recorded a total of 182 new cases from Sitio Tinabangay, in Alaska, in Sitio Sentro, and in Mambaling Proper.

This brings the total number of positive cases in the barangay to 433 with two deaths.

Being one of the largest and densely populated barangays in the city with at least 40,000 residents, the virus spread exponentially in Mambaling in the last three weeks.

Sitio Tinabangay has been under total lockdown for two weeks now since its first case was reported.

The Mambaling Elementary School is the only isolation center in the area with only up to 120 bed-capacity to cater to all asymptomatic patients.

Mambaling is not the only barangay with continuous rising cases.

Barangay Luz has another case from Sitio Cabantan, bringing the total cases of the barangay to 193 patients.

Eight new cases were also recorded in Barangay Carreta along General Maxilom Avenue, bringing the total number of cases there to 12.

Aside from the confirmed positive cases, the city is also monitoring 209 suspected cases of the virus, while 159 individuals have been cleared. /rcg