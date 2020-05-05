Inmate is Mandaue City’s latest COVID-19 case

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu Philippines –A 49-year-old male inmate of the Mandaue City Jail is the newest COVID-19 case in Mandaue City today, May 5, 2020.

According to the Mandaue City’s Public Information Office, Patient MC-90 is the 90th patient in the city to be infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The inmate is also the 71st case of confirmed COVID-19 case in the Mandaue City Jail.

Read more: Mandaue City Jail logs 60 new COVID-19 cases

Jail Superintendent Gil Inopia, Mandaue City Jail warden told CDN Digital in a phone interview that the inmate had already been placed in isolation two days ago when he was swabbed to check if he had COVID-19.

Inopia said he was among 15 people isolated at the Mandaue City Jail ground, and he was the only one among the 15, who tested positive of the virus when the swab test results were released today.

He said that the inmate, who was asymptomatic, had remained isolated at the jail ground and had been closely monitored by the personnel of the City Health Department.

With this, the Mandaue City Public Information Office, said that the tally for confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 90, with two recoveries and two deaths./dbs