Live-in partners in Negros Oriental arrested for drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Live-in partners from Dumaguete City in Negros Oriental were nabbed by police on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Zone 6 Barangay Looc, Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental for illegal drugs.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) conducted the buy-bust operation that led to the arrest of live-in partners Raymund Tondo, 34, and Grace Abueva, 24.

Authorities were able to seize five packs of suspected illegal drugs weighing more or less five grams with an estimated street value of P34,000.

The suspects were put under surveillance for three weeks after receiving tips from some concerned citizens in their area.

PDEA-7 added that Tondo has a prior drug case.

The suspects are said to be able to dispose of up to 100 grams of illegal drugs per week in their area and in some neighboring places.

The suspects are currently detained at the Dumaguete City Police Station pending the filing of charges for violation of Article II of RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002). /bmjo