US-based Cebuano teacher shows off talent with cover of Disney songs

Moalboal, Cebu–To bring positive vibes to the community in Tucson, Arizona in the United States, Cebuano teacher Jandel Cabasura decided to participate in an online talent show initiated by the school he’s currently working at.

In the show, which is one of the school’s online activities held in celebration of the Teacher Appreciation Week in the US, the 31-year-old Cebuano from Barangay Tisa Labangon showed off his talent in music by doing a cover of some Disney songs.

“This is one of the activities that our school admin has created in these trying times that even during these period, we still get to enjoy the new normal. And in that way, we’ll still have the courage to embrace it with joy in our hearts and sweet smiles in our faces through our different activities that may encourage one another to continue spreading optimism and love,” he said.

Jandel, an 8th grade math teacher and choirmaster at Vail Unified School District (Old Vail Middle School), showed off his singing skills and mastery in musical instruments in his entry to the school’s talent show.

Watch it here:

WATCH: 31-year-old Jandel Cabasura, a Cebuano teacher based in the US, shares a cover version of the Disney song “Reflection” from Mulan and “Go the distance” from the movie, Hercules. | Video courtesy of Jandel Cabasura Posted by CDN Digital on Tuesday, May 5, 2020

His songs were uploaded at the school’s official Facebook page and got positive feedback from netizens, especially those from his second home in Arizona.

Jandel was a teacher at the Cebu Normal University (CNU) for more than five years before he accepted a new challenge of working abroad in 2018.

He said that he decided playing the song “Reflection” from Mulan movie with a melodica instrument to “reflect about our current situation in education specifically in ‘remote learning.'” He also sang the song “Go the distance” from the popular Disney movie, Hercules, which he accompanied with the keyboard “to bring encouragement to co-educators on whatever problems they are facing today.”

“We [teachers] always thrive for our students and for the community we have served no matter the cost and no matter the situation will be – for the love of teaching and for the love of our young learners,” he added. /bmjo