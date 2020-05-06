13 more close contacts of Bantayan patient cleared

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 20 of the 33 close contacts of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient in Bantayan town, northern Cebu, tested negative for the virus, the municipal government announced Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

The Municipality of Bantayan, in its official Facebook page, said they already received the second batch of test results for the 13 close contacts of their first patient, whose swab samples were taken last April 30. All samples came out negative.

On May 5, Bantayan also announced that the test results for the patient’s first seven identified close contacts, whose swab tests were taken on April 29, have tested negative.

Among the Bantayan patient’s 33 close contacts, only 13 persons, whose samples were collected on May 1, are waiting for their results.

Meanwhile, test results of five other persons under monitoring (PUMs) in Bantayan who are not among the close contacts of the town’s first patient have also returned negative.

“This is good news to us Bantayanons, and while we await the rest of the test results, we will continue to follow safety protocols,” the town said in its advisory.

Between April 27 to May 1, a total of 45 samples from Bantayan Island were collected from the close contacts of the first patient and other persons under monitoring. Of the number, 30 have already returned negative, leaving Bantayan with a total of 15 pending test results, 13 for the remaining close contacts and two of the other PUMs.

“We will overcome this COVID-19 crisis together. Trust that this Administration is reviewing possible strategies for mitigation of ECQ matters and the future recovery of our community,” the advisory added. /bmjo