Bantayan patient’s 7 close contacts negative for COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Seven out of the 33 identified close contacts of the confirmed coronavirus patient from Bantayan town have tested negative for the infection, the municipality announced on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

In the town’s official Facebook page, Bantayan said the results for the first batch of the close contacts who were tested on April 29 have all returned negative. The remaining 26, tested on April 30 and May 1, are still awaiting results.

The first COVID-19 case in Bantayan town, Bantayan Island was reported last April 28, over Governor Gwendolyn Garcia’s regular virtual presser.

Bantayan’s first COVID-19 case is from Barangay Kabac and is currently confined at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

Meanwhile, five other persons who are non-contacts of the town’s first COVID-19 case but were considered as persons under monitoring (PUMs) also tested negative for the virus.

From April 27 to May 1, a total of 45 swab specimen have already been collected from the town.

“This is good news to us Bantayanons, and while we await the rest of the test results, we will continue to follow safety protocols,” Bantayan’s advisory reads. /rcg