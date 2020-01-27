Bohol awaits results of 163 COVID-19 tests

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The province of Bohol now awaits the results of at least 163 swab samples that they have forwarded to the subnational laboratory Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC SNL) on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing.

Dr. Yul Lopez, Bohol’s COVID-19 spokesperson, said the swab samples were from the 65 repatriated overseas Filipino workers who arrived in the province last week, 11 medical workers and police and other personnel who had contact with the OFWs and 87 influenza-like illness (ILI) patients from its 48 component local government units.

The 65 OFWs are now under mandatory quarantine in three facilities in Bohol. While none of the patients has a fever, at least four of them are currently having colds but improving, Lopez said over the province’s live public briefing on May 6.

Bohol Governor Arthur Yap, in an interview with Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar on May 5, said two of the OFWs initially tested positive for COVID-19 but are being re-tested after both rendered negative results in their rapid tests. Both OFWs are currently asymptomatic.

Lopez said the province, however, is prepared for whatever result of the 163 swab tests.

“We are ready. Kung naay magpositibo, we will be accepting the fact nga naay magpositibo…Ang mas important niini, aduna na tay sistema, aduna tay airtight nga mga protocols, aduna tay andam nga mga pasilidad, isolation units, including protective equipment para sa atong frontliners,” Lopez said.

The doctor added that Bohol is even intending to increase the number of swab specimens that will be sent for testing in Cebu to 200 per day.

Municipal and city health officers in its component LGUs will assess their ILI patients and decide for the collection of swab samples for COVID-19 testing.

Lopez said the 250-bed Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City is ready to cater to medical needs in case there will be positive cases in Bohol.

The province of Bohol also has 14,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPEs) in stock for its medical and security frontline workers.

To date, the only COVID-19 case tagged under Bohol is that of a Chinese tourist who visited the island province, admitted to a hospital there, recovered, and has returned to China last January.

With no confirmed community transmission, Bohol, which is one of the first LGUs to close its borders due to the pandemic, has downgraded to general community quarantine starting last May 1.

Yap earlier said that they are now looking into ways of reviving the province’s economy by reopening several business sectors. /rcg