Mandaue City’s 3 new COVID-19 cases brought to VSMMC

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu, Philippines — The three new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Mandaue City today, May 6, 2020, have all been brought to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) in Cebu City.

This was because the quarantine facility of Mandaue City at the Mandaue City Central School would be opened tomorrow yet, said Felix Suico, Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) chief, in a phone interview with CDN Digital.

Two of the patients infected are from Sitio Gumamela, Barangay Opao this city.

Patient MC91, is a 9-year old male, while Patient MC92 is a 37-year-old female. Both patients are related to patient MC17, who is also from Sitio Gumamela.

Suico said that the third case was from Sitio Asinan, Barangay Mantuyong this city.

Patient MC93 is a 48-year-old man, who is also the first case to be infected by the virus in the sitio.

Suico said that they had already transported the patient to VSMMC and had already placed Sitio Asinan under lockdown.

He said the lockdown would affect 15 households in the sitio.

He also said that they had also started conducting contact tracing and disinfection of the sitio.

Suico also said that all the three patients were asymptomatic or they had shown no symptoms of the virus.

The three new cases have brought the number of COVID-19 infected persons in Mandaue City to 93 with 2 recoveries and 2 deaths. /dbs