CCTO apprehends over 1k vehicles for April despite ECQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Despite a prevailing Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ), the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) still apprehended over 1,400 vehicles for the month of April.

CCTO, in its Facebook page, announced that they have issued citation tickets and impounded some of the vehicles plying on the city’s streets without proper documents.

Their tally showed that they apprehended 1,497 motorcycles, 64 private vehicles, four trucks or trailers, 21 tricycles, 23 trisikads, two e-bikes, and one public utility jeepney (PUJ).

“Daghan kitang nabantayan nga ga sige ra diay gihapon ni sila og dagan-dagan bisan wlay igong mga dokumento,” CCTO stated.

(We observed that a lot of vehicles are still running on the streets without proper documents to show before the authorities.)

All vehicles apprehended were impounded, according to CCTO.

They added that the vehicles were either running without registration or expired ones, while some drivers were unable to provide their licenses.

Claim vehicles

“Ato ni silang gi awhag sa pag lukat sa ilang mga sakyanan para dili ma apply ang storage fee ngadto sa Impounding Area,” the agency said.

(We urge them to pay the necessary fees so they can claim their vehicles as soon as possible in order to avoid being imposed with the corresponding storage fee in the Impounding Area.)

On March 28, the Cebu City Government has declared ECQ that effectively paralyzed public transportation. It was also aimed to restrict the number of private vehicles running on the streets.

Local officials here also implemented a number-coding scheme, and gave a few exemptions for drivers and vehicles needed for essential services such as the delivery of goods, and frontline workers. /bmjo