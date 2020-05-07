Majority of new COVID-19 cases in the country are from Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Philippines now has a total of 10, 343 coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases after the Department of Health (DOH) logged 343 new patients today, May 7, 2020.

The majority, or 205 out of the 339 new COVID-19 cases are from Central Visayas (Region 7). 111 are from the National Capital Region (NCR) while 24 are from other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 related deaths in the country stood at 685 while there are 1,618 recoveries.

A tally compiled by Cebu Daily News Digital showed that as of May 6, 2020, the number of COVID-19 cases in Central Visayas is 1,571 with 29 recoveries and 17 deaths.

The bulk of the figures are reported in Cebu City with 1,388. Mandaue City follows with 90, Lapu-Lapu City with 40, and Cebu province with 27.

Since March, only Cebu among the provinces belonging to Central Visayas has reported new COVID-19 cases.

Siquijor remains free of any documented coronavirus patients while there are no more active cases being monitored in Negros Oriental and Bohol.

Local officials and health experts here attributed the continuous rise in the number of COVID-19 cases to massive testing and expansion of the testing capacity of the subnational laboratory (SNL) found in Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC). /rcg