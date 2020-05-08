US coronavirus deaths rise by 2,448 in 24 hours: tracker

WASHINGTON, United States—The United States recorded 2,448 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 75,543, according to the latest real-time tally Thursday reported by Johns Hopkins University.

The country — hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities — has now confirmed a total of 1,254,750 cases, the Baltimore-based school reported.

