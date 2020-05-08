Mandaue reports completion of SAP Distribution

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Mandaue City Government has reported its completion in distributing the Special Amelioration Program (SAP) Fund to all beneficiaries within the city.

The City’s Treasurer’s Office announced on Friday, May 8, 2020, on Facebook that funds intended for the city’s 35,000 beneficiaries have been distributed before their deadline was up.

“SAP Fund was successfully distributed to the beneficiaries coming from the City’s 27 barangays in record time… From the 113,000 names submitted by Mandaue City, the DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development) identified only 35,000 recipients to be qualified,” the department stated.

They also reported an accomplishment rate of 96 percent, adding that the remaining four percent left undistributed was due to various reasons. This includes duplication of beneficiaries’ names, failure of beneficiaries to show up during the distribution, voluntary return of the cash, and that the listed beneficiaries were either dead, living outside Mandaue City, or now detained in a penal facility.

“Two Sitios located in Barangays Cambaro and Opao were not allowed to join the distribution as they were on lockdown,” the report added.

Mandaue City has 27 barangays. Barangay Paknaan, according to the City Treasurer’s Office, has the largest number of beneficiaries with more than 3,400 individuals listed.

“Barangay Centro was the first to have finished, which listed only 170 recipients. Barangay Umapad completed last with over 1,700,” they said.

Additional Recipients

The City Treasurer’s Office also disclosed that DSWD on Thursday, May 7, requested their local government to furnish additional “more or less 1,000” names.

“These will be distributed beginning 1:00 P.M. today, May 8,” they said.

Lawyer Regal Oliva, the city treasurer, was also quoted on the report saying their office is “optimistic” they can complete the distribution for the new batch of beneficiaries within a day. /bmjo