DOLE-7 releases over P61M to TUPAD beneficiaries

By: By Irene R. Sino Cruz - Correspondent/CDN Digital | May 08,2020 - 02:22 PM

CEBU CITY—The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Central Visayas paid over P61 million to over 15,000 workers in the informal sector under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD).

The TUPAD beneficiaries joined the disinfection/sanitation project under the TUPAD Barangay Ko, Bahay Ko (BKBK), said DOLE-7 Regional Director Salome Siaton.

Read more: 2k informal sector workers in CV to benefit from TUPAD program – Siaton

The TUPAD #BKBK program, now on its on-going implementation, has the DOLE-7 shell out at total of P61,318,620 as of May 6, 2020, Siaton said.

The bulk of this amount or P60,866,640 was spent for the wages of beneficiaries, she said.

Read more: DOLE-7 on TUPAD program

Workers, who worked for four hours daily for 10 days, were paid using the highest prescribed minimum wage rate applicable in the region, which is P404 per day.

The TUPAD #BKBK caters to the workers in the informal sector, whose income has been affected after the declaration of the enhanced community quarantine (EQC) due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Siaton said that workers, who could avail the program would include the following: self-employed, occasional workers, house helpers, transport drivers (PUVs, pedicabs, tricycle drivers, etc.), small enterprise operators, home workers, sub-minimum wage workers, farmers, vendors, and fishermen, among others.

The local government units (LGUs) through their barangays or respective Public Employment Service Offices (PESOs) are in-charge of identifying beneficiaries. The LGUs are also required to submit the complete documentary requirements to DOLE field offices in their areas.

Questions could be coursed through or sent to the following:

• LGUs/PESOs/barangays located within the Cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu- (032) 234-3317 or [email protected];

• LGUs/PESOs/barangays in Cebu Province outside the Cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu- (032) 266-7424 or [email protected];

• LGUs/PESOs/barangays located in the Province of Negros Oriental- (035) 226-2778 / (035) 422-9741/ [email protected];

• LGUs/PESOs/barangays located in Siquijor (035) 480-9244 or [email protected]; and,

• LGUs/PESOs/barangays located in Bohol- (038) 501-0277 and (038) 411-0806 or [email protected] /dbs