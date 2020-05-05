PUJ conductor from Brgy Bonbon among recipients of CCPO’s food packs

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Federico Oliverio, 40, used to work as a jeepney conductor prior to the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Cebu City on March 28.

In the last 42 days, Oliverio said that he has become dependent on dole-outs to feed his wife and five children.

“Nag salig nalang mi sa hinabang ug supporta sa ubang tawo,” said Oliverio.

(We now rely on help coming from concerned individuals.)

Oliverio, a resident of the mountain barangay of Bonbon in Cebu City, was one of the recipients of the food packs that were distributed by personnel of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) early on Saturday morning, May 8, 2020.

Under the “Kapwa Ko, Sagot ko” program of the Philippine National Police (PNP), policemen here visit depressed communities that are located within their jurisdictions to distribute relief goods to 100 chosen families.

CCPO’s food packs included five kilos rice and assorted canned goods.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, CCPO director, led his team to the remote Sitios of Mauwan, Kalubinhan, and Proper Bonbon where most of the residents were not even listed under the government’s Social Amelioration Program (SAP) and Unconditional Cash Transfer (UCT).

Oliverio said that he hasn’t been able to earn anything for his family while under home quarantine. He said that the extreme heat has also made it difficult for him to grow plants and vegetables.

Like the rest of the Cebuanos, Oliverio is praying that “mahuman na gyud unta ni nga sakit (the COVID-19 pandemic will already end).”

He is also praying that more kind-hearted individuals will take the time to visit their community and send them help.

Prior to the ECQ implementation, Oliverio said that he worked as a conductor for a public utility jeepney that plies the route from Barangay Busay to Colon Street in downtown Cebu City. / dcb