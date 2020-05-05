CIDG to probe ‘irregularities’ in cash aid distribution in Lapu – Ahong

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) sent a team from their Lapu-Lapu City field unit to City Hall on Friday to already start their probe on alleged irregularities in the distribution of government subsidies under the Unconditional Cash Transfer (UCT) and the Social Amelioration Program (SAP).

In a Facebook post, Friday night, May 8, 2020, Mayor Junard Chan said that CIDG operatives will especially determine who among those who received the cash aid should have been disqualified for the assistance.

Their investigation will also include those individuals who returned their share of the cash aid and those households wherein more than one beneficiary received government assistance, Chan added.

The visit of CIDG operatives led by Police Major Lirio Coral happened on the same day when Chan also called social worker Ma. Elenor Feliciano to his office to confront her on the inclusion of her family members and her son’s girlfriend in the list of SAP beneficiaries in Barangay Basak where she lives.

Read: Lapu social worker faces probe for inclusion of relatives, son’s gf in SAP list

As of Friday, Chan said that a total of 42 individuals have already returned their share of cash aid to City Hall.

Chan said that most of the SAP beneficiaries who returned the P6, 000 cash admitted that they are also listed as UCT beneficiaries.

Lapu-Lapu City released SAP and UCT cash aids to listed beneficiaries early this week.

“Nagpasalamat ako sa ilang pagkamatinud-anon ug pagsanong sa atoang panawagan kay sila nibati og pagpakabana sa uban nga mas labawng nanginhanglan. Manghinaot ako nga aduna pay uban nga moduol sa atong opisina ug motawag sa atoang hotline para mohimo sa samang maayong binuhatan,” Chan said.

(I am grateful to all those who returned the cash aid because they heard my appeal to give priority to those who are in need. I am hopeful that a lot more will be visiting my office in the coming days or will be calling our government hotline to also do the same.)

Chan said that the money that was returned to the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) will be reallocated to more qualified beneficiaries or those city residents who are now experiencing hardships and are in need of help from the government.