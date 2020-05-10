BREAKING: Bantayan swabs negative for COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — All the remaining 15 swab samples taken from April 27 to May 1, 2020, from Bantayan town residents have returned negative for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection, the municipality announced on Sunday, May 10.

A total of 45 specimens were taken from the town between the said dates, of which 12 were from those considered as persons under monitoring (PUMs) while 33 were identified close contacts of Bantayan’s first COVID-19 patient that was reported April 28.

The negative results of the first 20 close contacts and 10 PUMs from Bantayan who were tested from April 27 to April 30 were already released last week.

While contact tracing continues and the municipal health offices in the province have been ordered to conduct an active case finding in their localities, the local government also announced that they are now waiting for the results of another 17 individuals who were tested last May 5 and 6.

“However an additional of 17 people were tested on May 5 and 6 (contacts and non-contacts) and we are waiting for the results from DOH. In the meantime, while we await the latest test results, we will continue to follow safety protocols (stay home, wear masks when outside, social distancing, washing of hands),” the LGU said in an advisory posted on its official Facebook page.

At present, the town that is located in Bantayan Island in northern Cebu remains to have only one COVID-19 case. / dcb