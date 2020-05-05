Magnitude 2.2 earthquake felt in Medellin, Cebu

May 10,2020 - 10:31 AM

By: Rosalie O. Abatayo - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 10,2020 - 10:31 AM

CEBU CITY. Philippines — A magnitude 2.2 earthquake was recorded in Medellin town, northern Cebu, around 9:45 a.m. this Sunday, May 10.

The earthquake had a depth of 25 kilometers with its epicenter located about six kilometers northeast of Medellin town.

Medellin is located about 116 kilometers north of Cebu City.

In its Earthquake Bulletin no.1 issued at 9:51 a.m., Phivolcs said the earthquake was tectonic in origin.

The agency added that no damages or aftershocks are expected from the tremor. / dcb