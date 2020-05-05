Gullas: 80k sacks of rice now ready for distribution to Talisay City families

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The 80,000 sacks of 25 kilos of rice for Talisay City residents is now ready for distribution.

Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas said that they only needed to complete the hauling of the sacks of rice so they could already start its distribution to all families in their city starting next week.

The delivery started to arrive on May 5. Some of the sacks of rice were sent straight to the barangays while others were sent to City Hall for storage.

“Lisod gyud ang pag transport. I ask for your patience. Hopefully, by next week the barangays can start distributing,” Gulla said in a Facebook post, Saturday night, May 9, 2020.

Gullas said that barangay officials will be asked to identify a distribution area in each of the puroks or subdivisions that are located within their respective jurisdictions.

He said that a sack of 25 kilos of rice will be given to each of the families even if they occupy just one household. The identification of recipients will be based on the list provided by the barangays.

“I have talked with the Kapitans and we have agreed that kung pila ka families inside a house, cla hatagan ug isa ka 25kl sack of rice each family,” he said.

Gullas also assured that even renters and sharers will also get their share of the rice. However, they will not be given one sack each. Instead, he will have one sack of rice shared among three renters.

“I hope you understand. Wala mo namo kalimti pero mag sabot lang ta ha,” he said.

The mayor is also appealing to all city residents not to engage in fights with their barangay officials during the distribution.

“But they are only human, maybe during the distribution, there will be mistakes with the guidelines I mentioned above. Please just report to us ug sabton nato atong mga kapitan (show some compassion to our barangay captains) who are doing everything they can to serve their constituents,” Gullas said.

“If naa problems with the distribution please just report to us so we can coordinate with the barangay and act accordingly. But please wait up until nag distribute na ang barangay sa inyong tugkaran human wala mu ka dawat before mu call mo to report.”

(Please report any problems that you may encounter during the distribution so we can act accordingly and coordinate with the concerned barangay. But please wait for the actual distribution before you should call us to raise your concerns.)