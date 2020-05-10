Samantha Lo tackles sleep hygiene, wellness in CDN Digital’s Lockdown episode

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuana beauty queen Samantha Lo shared some tips of sleeping hygiene, bullying, and some quick workout routine in CDN Digital’s Lockdown: A break from the outbreak, episode, Saturday, May 9.

Watch:

Lo greeted the viewers in Cebuano before heading on her new workout routine that she just discovered during this quarantine, a fitness workout routine by Pamela Reif.

“I found her during the quarantine and the treasure I found,” she said.

Lo started with some leg stretching before getting down to do some planks and other workout routines that she had been doing for the past two months.

After her quick interactive workout, Lo tackled and shared some of her practices for her sleep hygiene.

“A.) You want a clean environment for sleep, you want the good smell, that’s very important for sleep, B.) you want a good smell so that’s where my Efficasent oil comes in, and I just spray it on my pillow and it smells fantastic, and just helps relax me. Noise pollution, noise will definitely affect your sleep,” said Lo.

And while on the topic of sleep, she also added that what you ate during the day could affect your sleep as well every night.

She said that one should not go to sleep hungry or else, you would not be able to sleep right at all.

After sharing her wellness tips and how to be active and how to sleep right at night, she then tackled a very common problem to everyone, bullying.

Even with her beauty and wits, Lo was not safe back then to bullying as well.

She recalled that she was also bullied by some people but was lucky to be surrounded by the people who love and treasures her that made her coping with bullying easier.

“Those bullies don’t know you and they could come nearly from jealousy — people just get jealous, that’s not your problem. Surround yourself with good people,” she said. /dbs