MCPO treats mothers detained at Mandaue City Jail

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Every second Sunday of May is a special day for mothers.

Mother’s day is that one day we get to celebrate and honor the brave women who made everything in life a whole lot easier for us.

But this year’s mother’s day took a different turn because of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

Still, there were those lucky ones who still got to celebrate with their mothers at home or through the internet.

But what about those mothers behind bars who are not allowed to accept visitors at the moment?

The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) had a special treat for them.

Police Major Mercy Villaro, information officer of MCPO, said they still honored the mothers detained at the Mandaue City Jail facility by giving them flowers and cakes on Mother’s Day on May 10, 2020.

“Seven ra na sila kabuok diha pero grabe gyud ilang kalipay pag kita nga naa silay cakes ug flowers,” said Villaro.

(There are only seven of them there but they were very happy when they knew they had cakes and flowers.)

Villaro sad that it was the initiative of MCPO city director Police Colonel Jonathan Abellana to give something to detained mothers on their special day.

“Layo pa lang gani mi, dagko na kaayo sila og smile kay kabalo sila makadawat sila ug bouquets of flowers,” she added.

(They were already smiling when they saw us approaching because they knew they would receive bouquets of flowers.)