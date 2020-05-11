CDN POLL: Most netizens against possible ECQ extension

MOALBOAL, CEBU — With news circulating about the possible extension of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in some parts of the country due to the continuing rise of cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), some of the netizens voiced their concerns about this development in a poll made by CDN Digital recently.

As of 11 a.m., Monday, May 11, 2020, the post gained 1,001 reactions and 446 comments, most of which expressed disapproval on the plan of having an ECQ extension.

Trafalgar Nova commented, “There’s no point in extending the ECQ at all if the same processes are done over and over again. We are in ECQ but the numbers of confirmed cases is getting higher. If there should be an extension, the government must think of better ways to handle the crisis.”

Facebook netizen named Randolph Gelig said, “Absolutely no to extension, I myself [am] stranded here. Regardless, think of those who survive in a day-to-day basis, little chance of dying due to covid or big chance to live because there’s food.”

Another netizen named Zacjulian Bocanegra also expressed his disapproval in all caps.

“A BIG NO FOR THAT WE FOLLOW THE PROTOCOL OF THE GOVERNMENT SINCE THE LOCKDOWN IMPLEMENTED! AND NOTHINGS HAPPENED THE CASES ARE EVERYDAY INCREASING NO PROGRESS!” he said.

Lockdown instead

Meanwhile, some netizens suggested to have total lockdown instead of another extension of the ECQ.

Nestor Aian commented, “I guess it’s more advantage if we will have a 15 days full lock down no one is allowed to go out within 15 days, I guess we will stop the spread of virus.”

“No extension. Implement total lockdown for 15 days. Always extend and still the numbers of those infected keeps going up,” Theeknow Faustknow said.

Julla Micabalo said, “Isang lockdowan na para isang gastosan sa isang buwan budget na natanggap. It will prevent spreading of virus when all people stays at home. Register all the members of the family for tracking purposes. In case they go out without valid reason. Penalized them a bigger amount.”

In a previous report from Inquirer.net, ECQ in Metro Manila and other provinces was expected to be downgraded to general community quarantine after May 15. /bmjo