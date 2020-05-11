Three barangays in Lapu exceed target for mass testing

CEBU CITY, Philippines— With the release of the accomplishment report of the “Targeted and Strategized Community Mass Testing” by the Lapu-Lapu government, the report stated that there were three barangays who captured more than 100 perfect of its target.

This report was made through the press release by the city’s public information office.

Among those three barangays is Punta Engano, which has 133. 44 percent of more of its target or have collected 363 actual samples, which are more test samples collected from the target of 270 for the barangay.

Island Barangay Caubian recorded 105.26 percent of its target, which meant they had collected 60 actual samples instead of the 57 targeted samples.

While Barangay Pang-an reached 101.50 percent with the target of 64 samples, they were able to get 65.

And Caohagan, an island barangay, was able to get 100 percent of the target samples for the barangay.

While 18 other barangays got less than 50 percent of their target and eight of these were not able to get any actual samples due to the residents not wanting to get tested.

“Nahadlok sila tungod sa social media, labi na pagkahibalo nila (through social media) nga pwede dili magpa-test,” said Grace Carungay, head of the City Health front liners.

Even with some residents who remained untested, Carungay said that her team would continue going around the barangays until Friday, May 15, and would go back to some of the areas that they had already covered to convince residents to undergo tests. /dbs