Case readied against ambulance driver involved in fatal downtown crash

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A case of reckless imprudence resulting to homicide is being readied against a driver of a Barangay Apas ambulance that figured in a fatal accident with a motorcycle driven by a Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) security guard in a downtown Cebu City Street at past 1 p.m. of Monday, May 11,2020.

James Obaob, the ambulance driver, was detained at the Waterfront Police Station as he await the filing of the case against him for being involved in a road accident along Legaspi Street corner Jakosalem Street, Barangay Santo Niño, Cebu City that caused Aldo Guiregay’s life, said Police Corporal Jessie Olano of the Waterfront Police Station.

Initial police investigation showed that Guiregay, a CSBT security guard, was cruising along Legapsi Street in his motorcycle at 1 p.m. on Monday when an ambulance of Barangay Apas traversing Jakosalem Street and heading to Colon Street, which was driven by Obaob, 35, of Barangay Apas, slammed into Guiregay’s motorcycle.

Guiregay, 45, of Barangay San Roque, Cebu City was thrown off his motorcycle and landed about five meters away on the sidewalk.

He died of his injuries from the collision.

Olano said that Guiregay was heading to CSBT to work when the accident happened.

Obaob told police that he was driving fast because he allegedly was called for an emergency./dbs