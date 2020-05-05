279 from Alaska, Mambaling moved to Barangay Isolation Center

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | May 12,2020 - 08:50 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A total of 279 asymptomatic coronavirus disease 2019 patients were transferred from Alaska, Mambaling to the Barangay Isolation Center that is located at the Alaska Elementary School Monday night, May 11, 2020.

“Tuyong gipahimutang ang mga asymptomatic patients diha sa Cebu City Barangay Isolation Center (BIC) aron dili na makatakod pa, ma-monitor og ma-atiman sila sa Cebu City Health Department samtang maghuwat ug 14 ka adlaw una sila ipa ubos sa laing testing,” Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella said in his Facebook post this morning, May 12.

(We are implementing their transfer to the Cebu City Barangay Isolation Center to prevent the spread of the infection and so they can be placed under close monitoring by the City Health Department while they are under a 14-day quarantine before they will be subjected to another round of testing.)

Labella said that the patients were given hygiene kits and food upon their arrival at the BIC.

“Ang Cebu City Government maoy moabaga sa pagkaon sa mga pasyente samtang anaa sila sud sa Cebu City Barangay Isolation Center (BIC),” he said.

(The Cebu City government will take care of their meals while they remain at the Cebu City Barangay Isolation Center.)

Read: Mambaling breaks 500-mark of COVID-19 cases

Barangay Mambaling that is located in Cebu City’s south district already recorded more than 500 COVID-19 cases with the bulk of the infection reported in Sitio Alaska.

Labella said that the increase in the number of cases resulted from the continuous contract tracing and massive testing that is now implemented in the area.

To prevent the further spread of the infection, Labella is asking Barangay residents to comply with the city’s policies that are meant to protect its residents against the deadly virus.

Photos below were taken from the Facebook page of Edgar Labella.