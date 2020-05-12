How to keep your leather items in tip-top shape

Leather is one of the most luxe materials out there, which means it’s also intimidating to care for. And as much that leather is considered as one of the most natural and versatile materials in the world, it doesn’t come without its downsides.

Now as we are all currently staying indoors, much of our leather items remain unused, unattended, and are probably stored inside our rooms. If not taken care of or stored properly, one could ruin their beloved leather items.

As leather is an animal hide, just like the human skin, it needs care and procedures to keep them in tip-top shape for a long time.

Store it properly.

Proper storage is important when caring for leather, so store your leather in a space away from heat, humidity, sunlight, and dust. You can put your leather items like bags, belts, or shoes in a fabric bag or box. To prevent mold growth, air your leather bags, jackets, and luggage once every few weeks.

Dry it properly.

If your leather accidentally got wet, gently blot, not rub, excess moisture as soon as possible, and allow the rest to air dry. Do not use a heat source to speed up the drying. When drying a leather item, like a bag, stuff the inside with newspaper to help the bag hold its shape and to help absorb moisture from the interior.

Clean it properly.

Start by always handling your leather with clean hands as oil and residue will easily transfer to the leather. If possible, every other day, briskly sweep your leather items with a soft, dry, or slightly damp cloth. If there is dirt buildup, you can remove it by wiping down your leather item with a cleaner made specifically for leather. Apply in a circular motion, and wipe off with a slightly damp cloth to avoid clogging the pores of the leather.

Use a suede brush.

Cleaning suede leather can be quite an ordeal because if you do it wrong, you could ruin your beloved leather. When using a suede brush, be sure to brush only in the direction of the fibers and avoid moving the brush back and forth over the surface. If unsure, try to double-check the manufacturer’s suggestions for other cleaning solutions.

Take it slow.

The key to removing dust, dirt, and other debris is not to use too much pressure. We can get a bit carried away when we notice dirt marks especially if it’s a bag or jacket that we love and try as much as possible with as much effort as we can to remove the marks, but it’s much more effective to lightly wipe off marks rather than vigorously rubbing it off. The high pressure can lead to severe irreversible damage to your leather items./dbs