Duterte offers P2-M bounty for the capture of communist rebel leaders

By: Krissy Aguilar - Inquirer.net | May 12,2020 - 10:49 AM

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte is offering a P2 million reward to anyone who can give information that may lead to the arrest of communist rebel leaders.

“Pag nakapatay kayo ng commander o nakapagturo kayo kung saan natutulog yung commander o nakitulog, sabihin lang ninyo sa akin at P2 million, basta yung top commander,” Duterte said in a public address aired Tuesday.

The President assured that the informant will be treated as a witness and will be duly protected.

He also promised to give them land and a “new identity.”

“Aalisin kita sa lugar mo…Kasi kung hindi, papatayin ka talaga e. Pagka ganun, yung mga squealer, you will be given a new identity kagaya ng witness protection program,” he said.

“I will give you lands. Marami pang lupa,” he further said.

The tipster should also forward the information straight to the armed forces or Cabinet officials, Duterte said as he claimed that many local officials support the communist rebels.

“Basta matinong usapan. Sikreto lang sa kung kanino ko ipasa, sa governor or sa mayor. Pero wag mo sabihin. Sa military mo lang sabihin, baka yang governor na yan, NPA din. O yung mayor na yan, may simpatiya sa NPA,” Duterte said.

“The reason why they thrive until now [is] because there are some local officials that are actively supporting the communist party. Sabihin mo lang, pag nalaman mo…maski sino basta sa Cabinet,” he added.

Duterte earlier declared a unilateral ceasefire with the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) to which the latter followed suit.

The CPP, however, eventually ended the truce last month after accusing government forces of not respecting the ceasefire declaration.

Duterte previously threatened to place the country under martial law if the attacks from the communist rebels do not stop.

He also said he would no longer sit down with the communist rebels for peace talks.

