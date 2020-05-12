Cebu City Animal Care and Control looking for adopters of its rescued cats and dogs

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Cebu City Animal Care and Control is looking for new homes for its 20 cats and 117 dogs.

Doctor Jessica Maribojoc, head of the Animal Health Division of Cebu City, told CDN Digital that these animals need families who can take care of them.

“These animals were assessed, screened, and rehabilitated. Those who passed are considered for adoption. For adults, they are vaccinated with rabies, dewormed, and neutered before adoption. For kittens and puppies, they will be provided with a schedule for their follow up deworming, vaccination of rabies, and spaying/neutering,” said Maribojoc.

These animals were rescued from irresponsible pet owners and were reported to have been roaming around the streets of Cebu City.

The group has been active online since 2010 and since then has been very successful in giving rescued animals new homes and families.

Is it safe to adopt animals in times like this when we are in the middle of a health crisis?

“Yes,” Maribojoc says.

“As based on the WHO (World Health Organization) press release, pet animals can acquire the virus but there is no [proof] they can infect humans. Aside from this, we can help their new owners lessen the boredom and stress during quarantine duration,” she added.

If you want to adopt a fur buddy this ECQ you can visit the Cebu City Animal Care and Control Facebook page and leave them a message.

“As of now, potential adopters can fill up the application for adoption online. Photos of adoptable animals will be sent to them for them to choose from. An interview will be followed for screening. If they pass, we will deliver the dogs or cats in their doorstep (Cebu City, Mandaue City, and Lapu Lapu City only,)” said Maribojoc. /bmjo