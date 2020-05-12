BREAKING: 4 CPDRC cases among 46 new cases in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four inmates of the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) have been found positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) this Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, in a virtual presser on Tuesday afternoon, said the inmates were already in isolation at the CPDRC quarantine facility because they were among those who are supposedly bound for release.

Garcia earlier issued an executive order requiring all inmates to undergo quarantine and COVID-19 testing before they will be released.

Aside from the inmates, Talisay City has also recorded one new case of COVID-19 today. The patient is from Barangay Poblacion and is now admitted in a private hospital here in Cebu City.

Cebu City, which is considered as the a high-risk area, has logged another 33 new cases today.

Mandaue City also logged two new cases of COVID-19 while Lapu-Lapu City has 6 new cases. /bmjo