Coast Patrol apprehend 17 persons swimming in Talisay beaches

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some residents in Talisay City, especially those living in its coastal areas, continue to go out and swim in the beaches, despite the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) and constant patrol of the Coast Guard Sub-station of the city.

Just this Monday, May 11, 2020, Coast Patrol apprehended a total of 17 persons during their a seaborne patrol in barangay Pooc and Tangke.

Commander Nelson Mejia, team leader of Coastal Patrol, said that the apprehended persons were all turned over to the Talisay City Police for the filing of charges for ECQ violation.

“If it is high tide, we noticed that there are still people who take a swim, even when we are under ECQ,” said Mejia.

Mejia warns residents living in the coastal areas in Talisay City that they will continue to conduct their random seaborne patrols and would not hesitate to arrest those who will be seen swimming on the shores.

He also added that those who will be engaging in fishing to support the family must remember that only two to three persons are allowed onboard the fishing boats.

Mejia said that the reason why they continue to conduct random seaborne patrol was to make sure that the public doesn’t get the chance to violate or take advantage of the ECQ. /bmjo