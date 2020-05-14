UPDATE: Ambo further intensifies; Signal no. 3 in parts of Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas

By: Rosalie Abatayo - CDN Digital | May 14,2020 - 08:44 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Typhoon Ambo has further intensified, threatening the provinces of Eastern Samar and Northern Samar.

At 7 a.m., the center of Typhoon Ambo was estimated at 185 kilometers east southeast of Catarman, Northern Samar, or 110 km east northeast of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

The typhoon now carries maximum sustained winds of up to 155 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 190 kph while it continues to move westward at 15 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 3 has already been hoisted over parts of the Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas. Signal no.1 has also been raised over Metro Manila.

Here is the updated list of areas under storm signals as of 8 a.m.:

SIGNAL NO. 3

LUZON

* Sorsogon, the eastern section of Albay

* (Legazpi City, Manito, Daraga, Camalig, Jovellar, Santo Domingo, Bacacay, Rapu-Rapu), and Ticao Island

VISAYAS

* Northern Samar, the northern portion of Eastern Samar

* (Jipapad, Arteche, Maslog, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpio, Can-avid, Taft, Sulat, San Julian, Borongan City)

* Northern portion of Samar

* (Calbayog City, Sta. Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, Matuguinao, San Jose de Buan).

SIGNAL NO. 2

LUZON

* Southeastern portion of Quezon

* (Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Buenavista, San Narciso, Mulanay, San Andres, San Francisco),

* Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, the rest of Albay, Burias Island

* Northern portion of mainland Masbate

* (Aroroy, Baleno, Masbate City, Mobo, Uson, Dimasalang, Palanas, Cataingan, Pio V. Corpuz),

* VISAYAS

* Biliran, the rest of Samar, and the rest of Eastern Samar.

SIGNAL NO. 1

LUZON

* Southern portion of Aurora

* (Baler, San Luis, Dingalan)

* Southern portion of Nueva Ecija

* (Bongabon, Gabaldon, General Tinio, Laur, San Leonardo, Peñaranda, Gapan City), Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, the rest of Quezon, Marinduque, and the eastern portion of Romblon (Banton, Corcuera, Calatrava, San Agustin, Romblon, Magdiwang, San Fernando, Cajidiocan),

VISAYAS

* Northern portion of Leyte

* (Calubian, San Isidro, Tabango, Villaba, Leyte, Kananga, Capoocan, Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tunga, Jaro, Alangalang, Sta. Fe, Tacloban City, Palo, Pastrana, Dagami, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Tolosa, Ormoc City, Matag-ob, Palompon, Merida, Isabel, Albuera, Burauen, Julita, Dulag) /bmjo