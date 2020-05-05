Cebuana beauty queen, boyfriend post P96k bail in total

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in Moalboal town of southwestern Cebu confirmed that Cebuana beauty queen Maria Gigante and her Spanish boyfriend Javier Castro have been released.

Police Captain Alvino Enguito, chief of Moalboal Police Station, said Gigante and Castro were able to post bail at P48,000 each on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. They were released shortly or around 4 p.m. that day.

“They posted a total of P96,000 recommended to them by the court. Each is facing up to four cases,” Enguito told CDN Digital in a phone interview on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Enguito also said their police station was informed that the two were headed to Argao town in southeastern Cebu.

Gigante, 26, and Castro, 35, were arrested by police on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the town’s Barangay Basdiot for drinking and swimming amid a prevailing enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Complaints for disobedience to a person in authority in relation to Governor Gwendolyn Garcia’s executive order on ECQ protocols and the liquor ban in Moalboal town imposed by a separate EO of Mayor Paz Rozgoni, a criminal offense under the Revised Penal Code, are among the cases lodged against the two.

READ MORE: Maria Gigante, Spanish bf face disobedience, ECQ violation charges

The two are also facing additional charges for falsification of documents after presenting a certification from Patrol Partylist that the group, later on, denied issuing to Javier.

READ MORE: Additional charges to be filed against Cebuana beauty queen, BF

Moalboal is a fourth-class municipality located approximately 85 kilometers southwest of Cebu City. The town is known for hosting mile-long pristine white beaches, and several diving spots, making it a popular destination for tourists both here and abroad. /bmjo