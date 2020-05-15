Labella lifts lockdown in Sitio Cabajar, Barangay Guadalupe

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella, through City Legal Officer Rey Gealon, has ordered the lifting of the lockdown in Sitio Cabajar in Barangay Guadalupe on Friday, May 15, 2020, following the clearing of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases there.

There are 39 families in the sitio (sub-village) and they are now free to go around within the confines of the barangay (village).

Village chief of Guadalupe, Captain Michael Gacasan, told CDN Digital that the families tested negative to the virus and they have been quarantined for more than three weeks already.

Gacasan said they have not yet opened the borders to outsiders of the barangay to protect the residents and confine the spread of the virus.

Gacasan urged the residents to be extra careful from now on since they have experienced what a total lockdown feels like. He urged them to remain in their homes and only go out for the essentials.

“Kahibaw naman gyod mo nga tinood ang kalisod sa lockdown unta di namo mootro,” said Gacasan.

(You already know how difficult a lockdown is, I hope you don’t get the virus again.)

The city government promised aid to the families in the sitio. Gealon, the spokesperson of Labella, said the families will receive rice and canned goods.

This way, they will not be tempted to immediately go out from their homes to buy food. /bmjo