Cebu City records three new coronavirus cases, one recovery on May 15

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government announced that there are only three recorded new cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the city for Friday, May 15, 2020.

City Legal Officer Rey Gealon, the spokesperson of Mayor Edgardo Labella, said two cases were from Barangay Tejero and the other one from Barangay Kamputhaw.

These downtown barangays have already previously recorded cases in the past. Barangay Tejero now has a total of 75 cases while Barangay Kamputhaw has a total of three cases.

Both of these barangays are densely populated areas.

This has been the lowest number of recorded cases in the past three weeks for Cebu City, which currently leads the country in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The city now has 1,702 cases with nine mortalities and 76 recoveries.

Aside from the new cases, Gealon also reported that one of the positive cases in the city recovered.

The patient, from Barangay Labangon, has been brought in a separate facility for another 14-day quarantine before being allowed to go home. /bmjo