PRO-7 distributes relief goods to families in Liloan town

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Personnel from the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), led by Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, distributed a total of 100 packs of relief goods to the poor families in Barangay San Vicente, Liloan, Cebu on Friday morning, May 15, 2020.

Aside from the five kilos of rice and the usual assorted canned goods, PRO-7 included in the relief packs some vegetables bought from Dalaguete town, southern Cebu.

In an interview with the reporters, Ferro said that the distribution of relief goods is part of their efforts to help those who are in need in the community in line with the “Kapwa ko, Sagot ko” program of the Philippine National Police (PNP) that aims to help those poor communities during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

“This is program all over the country… Our police stations have been adopting indigent families to alleviate the hardship that they are experiencing at this time,” said Ferro.

Ferro said that the budget for the distribution came from the policemen themselves, who contributed portions of their salary to be able to help buy the items for the relief packs.

The total worth of each relief packs is at least of P1,000, according to Ferro.

As of Friday, the police offices under PRO-7 were able to deliver relief goods to at least 24,000 families around Central Visayas for almost two months. /bmjo